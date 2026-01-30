Man City news: Bacary Sagna explains how Pep Guardiola could still beat Arsenal to Premier League title

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Jan 2026 17:27 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 17:27

Bacary Sagna is a player that needs no introduction to English and French football fans, particularly those that have a keen interest in the Premier League.

The former right-back spent 10 years in England playing for clubs battling at the top of the division, with both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Once again these two clubs, who have collectively won 11 Premier League titles, are battling it out at the top of the competition this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently four points adrift of the Gunners, along with Aston Villa, on 46 points from their 23 matches in the league so far, meaning the title race is wide open.

At least this is the view that Sagna has on who will lift the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Bacary Sagna on the Premier League title race

© Imago / Imago/Visonhaus/Sven Simon

The former French international wore the sky blue of City and the red of Arsenal during his time in the Premier League and would battle it out several times for the title in these 10 years.

Sagna is excited about the current title race, as he has spotted weaknesses in the sides involved, but he has indicated, exclusively to Sports Mole through BetVictor Online Casino, what it will take for either club to win the coveted silverware at the end of the campaign.

The defender said: “I think it represents, first of all, the quality of the three teams, the competitiveness of the three teams.

“The past three or four years were where all three teams were competing to be champions, with Man City having an advantage. But it's a very competitive league, and it's not easy for any of the teams.

“Arsenal, I think, is performing as well as the past three or four seasons. It represents maybe the hard work they've been putting in for the past five or six years.

“Man City, who are having now some so-so results sometimes, but it was to be expected, because when you have so much silverware constantly in five years, you have to expect a little fall down. They're still here, they're still behind Arsenal, and they're still fighting for the league.

“It represents the mental strength they can have, even after being criticised and even after reshaping the team, losing players, and losing members of the board. It's still a solid team, and it's still a team that can compete for the league.”

Bacary Sagna’s career at Arsenal and Manchester City

© Imago / Imago/Sportimage

The former French international joined Arsenal in July 2007 from Auxerre for an undisclosed fee, assuming the number three jersey after the departure of Ashley Cole to Chelsea.

Sagna would prove to be a good signing for Arsenal, and in the Gunners' first season with the defender, he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

During his seven-year spell with Arsenal, he would be an essential player, being the first-choice right back throughout his time at the London club.

However, it would not be a spell full of silverware for the Frenchman, as he would only lift one major trophy in the shape of the 2013-14 FA Cup.

Sagna would then join Man City ahead of the next season after this glory, with the club being the reigning Premier League champions; however, he would never have the honour of securing the top flight in his time with the club.

His spell at the Etihad Stadium was not one filled with silverware, as he only won the League Cup in 2016, as it was a difficult two seasons for Manuel Pellegrini before Guardiola led a transitional campaign in his first year at the club.