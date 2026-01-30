Man City transfer news: Wolves, Burnley 'battling' for out-of-favour Citizens midfielder

By Carter White | 30 Jan 2026 15:55

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

The 30-year-old is supposedly 'almost certain' to depart the Etihad before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Phillips is well down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's engine room and has not featured since the end of September in a competitive match.

The former England international has endured recent loan spells at the likes of West Ham United and Ipswich Town with little success.

Since making the high-profile switch from Leeds United to Man City in 2022, Phillips has managed just 32 appearances for the club.

© Imago

Man City's Phillips wanted by Wolves, Burnley?

According to Football Insider, Man City wantaway Phillips could be handed an escape route from the Etihad before the end of the window.

The report states that relegation-fighting duo Wolves and Burnley are keen on bringing the 30-year-old into their respective squads.

It is understood that Phillips has been deemed surplus to requirements in Manchester after a terrible spell.

The midfielder's ability to seal a move away from the Citizens over the summer was dented by an Achilles tendon injury.

Phillips's contract at the Etihad expires in the summer of 2028, although there are no plans for the Englishman to see out his deal.

© Imago

National hero to zero

At the end of the 2020-21 season, Phillips was named as England's Player of the Year following a string of standout displays in Euro 2020.

Since then, it has been exclusively downhill for the midfielder, who is now hurtling towards the final years of his career at the top level.

Phillips will be desperate to get back playing football regularly, with Wolves and Burnley looking to provide him with an opportunity to do so.