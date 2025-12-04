Man City transfer news: Citizens to allow midfielder to leave on free transfer amid Leeds United interest?

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 12:54 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:10

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offload Kalvin Phillips during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been constantly linked to former club Leeds United in recent times, with the Yorkshire outfit potentially making a move for the player.

Phillips is currently on the outskirts of the first-team plans at the Etihad, where Pep Guardiola's side are looking to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title.

The ex-England international has managed just seven minutes for the Citizens this term, coming off the bench against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup in September.

Phillips will continue to watch from the sidelines and the stands as Man City host Sunderland at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Man City willing to let Phillips depart for nothing?

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are 'almost certain' to offload out-of-favour Phillips during the January trading point.

The report claims that the Citizens could heavily subsidize a move away for the 30-year-old, who is nowhere near the plans of Guardiola.

So much so, it is understood that Phillips could effectively depart Man City on a free transfer during the winter transfer window.

Recent reports have stated that newly-promoted Leeds are exploring the possibility of bringing the enforcer back to Elland Road for 2026.

However, Daniel Farke's side may face competition in the race for Phillips, with Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers also supposedly keen on the player.

Phillips's Man City nightmare

Signing for £45m during the summer of 2022, Phillips made the high-profile switch from Leeds United to Manchester City.

Almost instantly, it was clear that the midfielder was not up to the standards for a player operating in the engine room for tactical genius Guardiola.

Phillips has featured just 32 times for the Citizens across three years, enduring difficult loan spells at West Ham United and Ipswich Town during that period.