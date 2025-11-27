Leeds transfer news: Whites 'enquire' for former Elland Road hero ahead of potential January swoop

By Carter White | 27 Nov 2025 11:11 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 11:29

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old secured a £50m move from Elland Road to the Etihad during the summer of 2022 but has since suffered a nightmare spell in his career.

Described as 'overweight' during the early stages of his current stint on the blue side of Manchester by Pep Guardiola, Phillips has failed to make an impact.

The former England star has also endured a number of difficult loan spells, featuring at West Ham United and Ipswich Town over the past two years.

Since making the switch from Leeds to Man City three years ago, Phillips has managed just 32 appearances for the Premier League giants.

© Imago

Leeds eyeing up January swoop for Phillips?

According to the Daily Star via MOT Leeds News, Daniel Farke's side are in the market for a new midfielder during the winter trading point.

The report claims that newly-promoted Leeds have enquired about the potential loan signing of former star Phillips in the New Year.

However, there is said to be a major stumbling block in a proposed agreement, surrounding the player's hefty wages.

It is understood that Man City would want Leeds to fork out the majority of Phillips's £250,000-per-week salary during his stay at Elland Road.

It is clearly unclear whether the Yorkshire club are able to finance such an arrangement, despite their fondness of the 31-time international.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Leeds face further PL competition

As per recent reports, Leeds could face competition in the race for the loan services of Phillips, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also keen on the player.

However, it must be said that the 29-year-old may want to avoid an almost-certain relegation in the Black Country with Rob Edwards's men.

Consequently, Leeds should have an advantage over Wolves in the pursuit of Phillips, whose career has taken a major nosedive since departing Elland Road in 2022.