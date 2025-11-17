Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly ready to 'explore' deals for two out-of-favour English Premier League players during the winter transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified two English players from the Premier League as potential January transfer targets.

The Premier League's bottom club have just appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach, the 42-year-old having decided to leave his role at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Edwards will naturally want to make his own additions at the midway point of the campaign as Wolves attempt to pull off what would already be viewed as the great escape.

Just two points have been accumulated from 11 top-flight fixtures in 2025-26 and no Premier League win has been posted since late April.

According to Football Insider, Edwards and the club's recruitment team have already included two players on a list of potential targets for 2026.

Phillips on Wolves shortlist for January

The report alleges that Wolves are interested in negotiating deals for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Everton winger Dwight McNeil.

As a result of being injured during the summer, Phillips remained at the Etihad Stadium rather than being loaned out, like he was to Ipswich Town for 2024-25.

Just seven minutes have been accumulated during an EFL Cup tie with Huddersfield Town and the England international is expected to move elsewhere in January.

Meanwhile, McNeil has been limited to just 188 minutes across five appearances for Everton this campaign and has featured for only 51 minutes in the Premier League.

Jack Grealish's presence has ultimately led to McNeil taking a back seat in David Moyes' plans, subsequently throwing up the possibility of a move in January when he will have 18 months remaining on his contract.

Why both signings would make sense for Wolves

Although there would naturally be concerns over their game time this season, Phillips and McNeil moving to Molineux would make sense for all parties.

From Wolves' perspective, they require players with Premier League experience having splurged in excess of £100m during the summer window on seven players without a background of English football.

Phillips and McNeil require clubs where they realistic ambitions of acquiring regular minutes, and they could plausibly act as replacements for players that Wolves may wish to sell.

A recent report indicated that offers may arrive for Jhon Arias, who is yet to make a notable impact since his £19m arrival from Fluminense.