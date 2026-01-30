Premier League Gameweek 24
Chelsea
Jan 31, 2026 5.30pm
Stamford Bridge
West Ham

Team News: Chelsea vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Chelsea vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea welcome West Ham United to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League London derby on Saturday evening.

The Blues secured a 3-2 comeback win over Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, while the Hammers beat Sunderland 3-1 at the London Stadium last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA vs. WEST HAM UNITED

 

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unspecified), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: Keiber Lamadrid (fitness), Adama Traore (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

