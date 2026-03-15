Chelsea lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI for Champions League second leg amid Pedro Neto investigation

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 12:47

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is facing an anxious wait over Pedro Neto's availability for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portuguese attacker is under investigation for inexcusably shoving a ball boy in last week's 5-2 first-leg defeat, and he is at risk of being punished with a one-game ban by UEFA.

However, at the time of writing, no sanction has been passed down to Neto, who may therefore be OK to return to the starting XI after ironically serving a Premier League suspension in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Neto was one of four absent wingers for Chelsea at the weekend, as Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban, while Estevao Willian and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are currently nursing hamstring injuries.

The latter two have not been ruled out of the second leg yet, but an available Neto should dislodge Alejandro Garnacho to start in an otherwise unchanged attack with Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez.

The Reece James-Moises Caicedo double pivot did not prove effective against either PSG or Newcastle, but Rosenior is unlikely to consider altering his engine room with the inclusion of the up-and-coming Andrey Santos.

Likewise, the hosting manager ought to persist with the same backline from the weekend, with Robert Sanchez guarding the sticks in place of Filip Jorgensen, who is doubtful with a groin injury anyway.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how PSG could line up for the second leg