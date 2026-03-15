PSG lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Champions League second leg as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia returns

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 12:47

Paris Saint-Germain wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has surely played his way into a starting role for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Georgia international was overlooked for a spot in the first XI during the first leg last week, but he was brought on with just over an hour played, with the score at 2-2.

Kvaratskhelia's introduction was a game-changing substitution from Luis Enrique, as the 25-year-old set up Vitinha's effort and struck a brilliant brace to help PSG come away with a surely unassailable 5-2 lead.

All of Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele either scored or assisted in the first leg too, but the former is undoubtedly at risk of dropping out for Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian's inspired display off the bench in Paris.

Enrique is expected to make do without experienced midfielder Fabian Ruiz once again due to the Spaniard's knee problem, though, so Warren Zaire-Emery can look forward to a midfield start with Joao Neves and Vitinha once more.

Further back, defender Achraf Hakimi recently learned that he would face trial for an alleged rape, but the Morocco international is currently fine to feature and will line up at right-back.

PSG's decision to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma with Lucas Chevalier has not worked out as intended, and the Frenchman is expected to lose out to Matvey Safonov for the goalkeeper's jersey again.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for the second leg