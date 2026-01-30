Man City lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush battle settled

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 16:02

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has a couple of critical attacking selection dilemmas to solve for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The Sky Blues are searching for their third consecutive win in all tournaments after back-to-back 2-0 successes over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Galatasaray, which saw Omar Marmoush and Erling Haaland score one apiece.

The former started and struck the opener against Wolves, before Haaland was promoted back to the XI against Galatasaray - with Marmoush operating just behind him - and made his mark early on with his first goal in five games.

Marmoush benefitted from Antoine Semenyo's absence to keep his place in midweek, but the Egypt international may now be sacrificed for the returning Ghanaian, as Haaland holds his spot in the final third.

However, Jeremy Doku will be unavailable on account of the calf injury he sustained in midweek, so Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders should complete the attack, with Phil Foden kept waiting again.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri was suspended in midweek, but the well-rested Spaniard should now be restored to the holding midfield role, allowing Nico O'Reilly to revert to left-back duties.

Marc Guehi is also back after being ineligible for the UCL and is a straight swap for Nathan Ake in defence, which will also comprise Abdukodir Khusanov once again amid Guardiola's fitness crisis.

Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (leg), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh) join Doku in the treatment room for this one.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rodri; Cherki, Silva, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland

