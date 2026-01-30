Tottenham lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thomas Frank makes Micky van de Ven call

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 16:02

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is keeping his fingers crossed over Micky van de Ven's availability for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City in North London.

The Netherlands international sat out Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt with a minor issue, but he has been training outside for the past couple of days and will likely be given the green light to feature.

As a result, Van de Ven could be one of six returning players for the Lilywhites this weekend, as Conor Gallagher, Yves Bissouma, Mathys Tel, Radu Dragusin and Souza are all back after sitting out the Frankfurt success through ineligibility.

However, only two of the returning sextet may force their way into the XI following Wednesday's stellar showing, and Van de Ven is of course one of them; the Dutchman's prospective comeback would put Kevin Danso's place at risk.

Gallagher will also have his eye on Archie Gray's spot in midfield, despite the youngster's fine showing in the Champions League, as Frank may side with experience and energy against the title-chasers.

The former Chelsea man could join Joao Palhinha in the double pivot - unless the latter starts in a back three again - and Frank also has some critical calls to make in the final third.

Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke both found the net in midweek, and there is no reason why the pair cannot start together on Sunday, either as a front two or with the Frenchman on the left.

James Maddison (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring) and Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) make up an octet of absentees for the North London club.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

