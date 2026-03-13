West Ham vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 11:14 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 11:15

Manchester City will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing defeat in the Champions League when they take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently second in the Premier League table, seven points behind the leaders Arsenal, while West Ham are 18th, level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does West Ham vs. Man City kick off?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday night.

Where is West Ham vs. Man City being played?

West Ham will welcome Man City to their home ground, the London Stadium.

Man City recorded a 3-1 win over West Ham in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign, and they are unbeaten against the Hammers away from home since October 2014.

How to watch West Ham vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which runs between 10.20pm and 11.30pm, will also show highlights of the game, and the rest of the day's action in England's top flight.

West Ham vs. Man City: What's the story?

Man City will enter Saturday's match off the back of a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash, but the Citizens need to shake that result off quickly.

Guardiola's side need a win to stay in touch with Arsenal, especially as they could be 10 points off the pace - albeit with two games in hand - by the time that this fixture kicks off.

This is not a vintage Man City team - far from it - but they are still in the title race at this stage of proceedings and must not be distracted by next week's second leg with Real Madrid.

West Ham, meanwhile, are battling for their lives towards the bottom of the table.

The Hammers are level on points with 17th-placed Forest, and their recent form has been impressive, beating Fulham away from home in the league last time out.

West Ham have actually been victorious in seven of their last 11 matches in all competitions, but they have lost their last seven league fixtures with Man City.