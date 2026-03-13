Crystal Palace lineup vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Oliver Glasner ponders rotation

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 11:28 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 11:40

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has a number of decisions to make ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Sitting 10 points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining, there is leeway for the Austrian to rotate his squad ahead of the second leg of their Conference League last-16 tie at AEK Larnaca next week.

Despite an attack-minded XI being named for the game versus the Cypriot outfit on Thursday, the Eagles could only post a goalless draw.

Yeremy Pino is expected to return in the final third, potentially at the expense of Evann Guessand, but Jean-Philippe Mateta may remain on the substitutes' bench as he is eased back into action after a knee injury.

Similar caution could be taken with the fitness of Daniel Munoz, despite Glasner having acknowledged that the Colombian wing-back is pushing hard to return from a shoulder issue this weekend.

Glasner has options if he wishes to rest players in defence and midfield, with Chadi Riad possibly returning to the back three.

With Maxence Lacroix having recently served a one-match ban in the Premier League and subsequently had a rest, Chris Richards could be the player to drop out.

Borna Sosa and Will Hughes may also replace Tyrick Mitchell and Daichi Kamada if Glasner wants to introduce more fresh legs into the team.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Riad; Johnson, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

