Leeds United lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Daniel Farke in line for double return boost

By Darren Plant | 13 Mar 2026 11:38

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke is likely to be able to call upon Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

The forward was a notable absentee last weekend as the Yorkshire giants cruised past Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round.

However, Calvert-Lewin, who has 10 top-flight goals to his name this season, has already revealed that he was rested as a precaution due to a knee issue.

As well as Calvert-Lewin, Joe Rodon is expected to return to the middle of the backline. The Wales international has recently recovered from a hamstring injury and no risks were taken versus the Canaries.

Although Farke's heavy rotation for last weekend's game at Elland Road led to a 3-0 win, the German is expected to revert to a team similar to the one that started the 1-0 reverse to Sunderland in the Premier League.

Sean Longstaff could get the nod over Ilia Gruev in the centre of midfield, helped by his goal last time out.

Unless Daniel James returns on the right flank in what would represent an attacking alteration, Farke may see no reason to make any further changes.

Farke's side make the trip to Selhurst Park sitting three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

