Crystal Palace transfer news: Oliver Glasner claims Eagles chiefs "did a great job" in one specific area earlier this year

By Darren Plant | 12 Mar 2026 18:44

Oliver Glasner has delivered rare praise for the work of Crystal Palace's hierarchy during the winter transfer window.

The Eagles have been preparing for the first leg of their Conference League last-16 tie against AEK Larnaca on Thursday night as they bid to win continental silverware later in the season.

Glasner has previously been critical for how Palace chiefs went about their business at the start of the year, failing to hide his frustration over the sale of Marc Guehi.

However, Palace did add three attacking players to their squad in the form of Brennan Johnson, Evann Guessand and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Speaking at a press conference, Glasner took the opportunity to reveal his appreciation for the work conducted behind the scenes.

© Imago / Sportimage

Palace "need the options"

Glasner told reporters: "That was the target of the winter transfer window: to strengthen our attack, because we were often short of numbers.

“I think the club did a great job regarding the strengthening our attack. The new players are really getting integrated [with the group] very well.

“It is not one-way, it is two-ways, but it is quite easy because the player who are here are great lads, and so are the new ones as well, so it is maybe easier.”

"It just gives us more options and we need this now. We have a three-game week again, and are expecting a very physical and intense game against Leeds [in the Premier League on Sunday]. Therefore, we need all these options, and it is good to have them.”

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How have new Palace signings fared?

At a time when Jean-Phillipe Mateta has been sidelined by a knee injury, Strand Larsen has been a major hit for Palace.

A total of three goals and one assist have come in seven appearances in all competitions.

Palace have also gotten far more out of Guessand than previous club Aston Villa. The Ivory Coast international has two goals and one assist from seven outings, more than he chipped in with during 21 games for Villa.

Johnson is yet to find his feet, however, The versatile Welsh attacker has just two assists from 13 matches.

Glasner has revealed that his squad will be boosted by the return of at least one key player for the game with Larnaca on Thursday night.