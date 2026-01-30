Tottenham manager Thomas Frank reveals Man City player Spurs tried to sign this month

By Carter White | 30 Jan 2026 16:37

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has revealed that Spurs attempted to sign Antoine Semenyo this month.

The 26-year-old was wanted by a host of top Premier League outfits following a 10-goal start to the league campaign with Bournemouth.

In the end, it was Manchester City who won the hotly-contested race for Semenyo, who will face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens forked out a supposed £64m for the services of the Ghana international, who is heading to the World Cup in June.

Across matches at Bournemouth and Man City this term, Semenyo has provided 14 goal contributions in 22 league appearances.

© Imago / Every Second Media

'We did everything' - Frank reveals Semenyo chase

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's home clash with Man City on the weekend, Spurs boss Frank revealed that his side were looking to bring Semenyo to North London during the current window.

"I will go against my rule, hopefully only once, that there is no doubt it was clear that the club wanted to sign (Antoine) Semenyo," claimed Spurs coach Frank.

"They did everything - I think that is a clear signal that the Lewis family (Spurs majority owners) is very committed. That is a big signing with finances and all that.

"So that is the quality of players we are looking for to improve the squad, and if we cannot find that, then it is definitely better to take the right decisions.

"Not just saying we are just getting quality players going forward because we all know it is not that easy, and I am sure, for whatever reason, we are not able to get another player or players in this window, then for the summer it is a big summer ahead, and I am not in doubt we will see big improvements there."

© Imago / News Images

Spurs struggling to pull top talent

At the age of 26, Semenyo is entering the prime years of his career, meaning that deciding his next club after Bournemouth was significant moment for the attacker.

With the opportunity to fight for major trophies instantly and improve under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, it is no surprise that the Ghanaian ended up at Man City.

Tottenham have the advantage of a London base and world-leading facilities, however they are currently miles behind the likes of the Citizens and Arsenal on the pitch.