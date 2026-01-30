Everton want 'loan move' for Chelsea attacker after Jack Grealish injury blow

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Jan 2026 19:58

Everton are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Chelsea attacker Tyrique George towards the end of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge this season, managing only 11 appearances, contributing to four goals in all competitions.

The young attacker has been restricted to four appearances in the Premier League, but he has managed one goal in the Champions League.

George came close to joining Fulham last summer for £22m, but Chelsea are exploring loan options to send him away so that he can get some game time.

Everton want 'loan' move for George

© Imago

According to a report from The Athletic, the Toffees have earmarked the young Chelsea winger as a replacement for Jack Grealish, who is unlikely to feature again this season.

Grealish, who joined from Manchester City on loan during the summer, needs surgery on a foot injury, and his season is as good as over.

David Moyes has confirmed that the Toffees are looking at options in the January window, but it will not be easy to lure the Blues attacker as they face significant competition from clubs in England and Europe.

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in signing the winger, but they are most likely to make a move next summer rather than now.

George has scored six goals and registered six assists in 37 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, but his time at Stamford Bridge appears to be coming to an end.

Jack Grealish brutal blow - permanent move unlikely

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The 30-year-old versatile attacker started the 2025-26 campaign with a bang and has scored two goals and provided six assists in the Premier League.

It has been previously suggested that Everton are not prepared to pay £50m to sign him permanently next summer, and they have cooled their interest already.

The latest injury to Grealish will come as a big blow for the England international, as Everton would now likely look for other options and are unlikely to move for next summer unless his price is significantly reduced.