Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils eyeing 'shock' summer move for Chelsea attacker

By Matt Law | 29 Jan 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:27

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Chelsea attacker Tyrique George during this summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old has struggled for matches at Chelsea during the 2025-26 campaign, only featuring on 11 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

George's best work has come in the EFL Cup this season, scoring twice and registering one assist in three appearances in the competition, while he also managed one goal in four appearances in the league stage of the Champions League.

The Englishman has been restricted to four appearances in the Premier League, while he has only been on the bench once in England's top flight since the end of October.

George has a contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2027, with the option of an additional year, but he could be allowed to leave the Blues this summer.

© Imago

Man Utd 'weighing up' summer move for George

According to the Daily Mail, George is likely to be available for £22m at the end of the season, and Man United are emerging as contenders for his signature.

The Red Devils allegedly view George as a player capable of being a part of the new team that is being built at Old Trafford, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon and Chido Obi also being seen as important parts of the club's future.

George came close to joining Fulham last summer, with a move breaking down on deadline day.

When asked about his situation earlier this month, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior told reporters: "The honest answer is I don't know. Tyrique is a player of immense potential who I've been aware of for a long time."

© Imago

Chelsea allegedly want £22m for Man Utd-linked George

George has been with Chelsea since the age of eight, progressing through the various youth teams at the club before debuting for the senior side in 2024.

The attacker has scored six goals and registered six assists in 37 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, including one goal and one assist in 12 Premier League matches.

George's time at Stamford Bridge is seemingly coming to an end, and there is no question that the teenager is a talent, but it would still be somewhat of a surprise if Man United were to sign him.