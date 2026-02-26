Chelsea transfer news: Marc Guiu 'takes stance' on Blues future amid exit speculation

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 17:51

Chelsea forward Marc Guiu has allegedly not handed in a transfer request at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old has endured somewhat of a complex campaign which began on loan at Sunderland.

However, Liam Delap's hamstring injury in August led to his immediate recall, and he has since gone on to make 11 appearances for the Blues in 2025-26.

Nevertheless, just five of those outings have been starts, with only two coming in the Premier League and Champions League.

As such, speculation persists over the next phase of his career as he bids to secure much-needed regular game time.

What is Guiu's Chelsea stance?

According to Simon Johnson of The Athletic, Guiu has not been angling for a transfer away from Chelsea.

The report alleges that any claims that the former Barcelona starlet has handed in a transfer request is not true.

Guiu is said to "still love" life at the West Londoners and is determined to help the team during the remainder of the season.

That is despite not being given a single minute of football since his second-half withdrawal against Arsenal in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

While that was a consequence of feeling the effects of the flu, Guiu has not been given another chance in Rosenior's following 10 games in charge.

Is a summer exit for Guiu inevitable?

Spending the early phase of his senior career at Barcelona and Chelsea has naturally benefitted Guiu in many ways.

That said, he has incredibly only made two league starts in his career. Just 13 starts have come in other competitions.

With Joao Pedro and Emanuel Emegha expected to be Chelsea's first-choice centre-forwards in 2026-27, Guiu needs to be prepared to take a step back for the good of his progression.

Any team in European football's top five leagues where he will be viewed as first in the pecking order should be under consideration.