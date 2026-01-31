Burnley lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as James Ward-Prowse decision made

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jan 2026 10:18

New Burnley signing James Ward-Prowse is unlikely to come into contention for his Clarets debut in Monday's Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The 31-year-old has joined on a short-term loan deal from West Ham United, whose head coach Nuno Espirito Santo ostracised him from the first team after a few weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

Ward-Prowse has not made a competitive appearance since September 20, and Scott Parker suggested at his pre-game press conference that the set-piece specialist would need time to build his match fitness back up.

As a result, Lesley Ugochukwu and Florentino Luis should continue as the central pairing in the visitors' 3-4-2-1 setup, which will also feature Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires at wing-back as ever.

Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards have likely done enough to reprise their roles too, but Parker will face the best kind of selection dilemma in the number nine spot.

Zian Flemming is available again following injury, but Lyle Foster came off the bench to score in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur and is now a candidate to replace Armando Broja at the tip of the attack.

Flemming is one of two fitness returnees alongside defender Joe Worrall, but Parker has no need to make any alterations at the back, where Maxime Esteve, Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys will shield last weekend's man of the match Martin Dubravka.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Humphreys, Esteve, Tuanzebe; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Foster

