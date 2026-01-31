Sunderland lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Granit Xhaka injury update

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jan 2026 10:08

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris must once again find solutions to Granit Xhaka's absence for Monday's Premier League showdown with Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

The Bundesliga invincible was absent from last weekend's clash with West Ham United due to an ankle problem, and Le Bris has conceded that he is unlikely to return for another three weeks.

Xhaka's omission proved fatal as Sunderland fell to a 3-1 loss at the London Stadium, where Le Bris made no fewer than three changes at half time, taking off all of Trai Hume, Reinildo Mandava and Romaine Mundle.

The latter two are certainly at risk of losing their places in the XI on Monday night, when Chemsdine Talbi and Dennis Cirkin could instead occupy the left-sided roles in the Black Cats' XI.

Le Bris went with two central strikers in Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey against West Ham, but with Xhaka still on the sidelines, Habib Diarra should come into contention for a return to the engine room.

Mayenda could be sacrificed if Diarra does come in to partner Noah Sadiki, but the likes of Enzo Le Fee, Nordi Mukiele and defensive rock Dan Ballard should all reprise their roles.

Bertrand Traore (knee) and new signing Jocelyn Ta Bi (ankle) represent the hosts' only other fitness concerns for the visit of Burnley.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey