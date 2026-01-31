Premier League Gameweek 24
Spurs
Feb 1, 2026 4.30pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Man City

Team News: Tottenham vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Spurs vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
A game that some Tottenham Hotspur fans are happy to lose - if social media is any indication - Thomas Frank's side host Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster.

The Sky Blues started the weekend just four points below Arsenal in the Premier League table, while Spurs sit 18 points worse off in the bottom half, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM vs. MAN CITY

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring)

Doubtful: Micky van de Ven (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (leg), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rodri; Cherki, Silva, Reijnders, Semenyo; Haaland

