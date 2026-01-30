The relegation lifeline: One signing that could boost Wolves, West Ham and Burnley's survival hopes

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Jan 2026 16:23

West Ham United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers currently occupy the bottom three places in the Premier League table after 23 games played, all struggling to find consistency and results in a season that has exposed vulnerabilities in their defence, midfield and attack.

The three clubs now have just 15 matchdays remaining to save their status in the top-flight, making every decision in the final days of the January transfer window potentially pivotal in their fight for survival.

Just one key arrival could immediately address crucial weaknesses and strengthen each team's bid for safety, and here, Sports Mole takes a look at one signing that could boost West Ham, Burnley and Wolves' survival hopes.

West Ham United - Charlie Cresswell

West Ham United sit 18th in the Premier League table and certainly have the highest chance of survival this season, currently just five points adrift from Nottingham Forest in 17th place.

The biggest weakness for the Hammers this term has been their defensive frailties, with no other team in the division allowing more than their 45 goals conceded, and with loanee Igor Julio returning to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the window, there is certainly a need for a new central defence.

Charlie Cresswell could prove to be the ideal signing for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with the 23-year-old central defender consistently impressing for Toulouse in recent seasons, while he was also a standout performer in England Under 21's European Championship triumph in the summer.

The defender undoubtedly suits the new style of play that has emerged in the Premier League this season, with an emphasis on deliveries into the box via set-pieces, crosses and throw-ins, as Cresswell ranks in the top five per cent of Ligue 1 centre-backs for aerial duels won and aerial duels won percentage per 90 minutes.

Also boasting an eye for goal, with three goals scored in just 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season, the defender could prove pivotal in helping secure results for West Ham United at both ends of the pitch.

Burnley - Kalvin Phillips

Burnley are 19th in the Premier League standings and 10 points adrift from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, leaving them in desperate need of a player to arrive and have a major impact in the final months of the season if they are going to secure their top-flight survival.

The Clarets recently endured the long-term injury to captain Josh Cullen, who has confirmed to have suffered an ACL injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Cullen will undoubtedly be a big miss in the middle of the park for Burnley, with the midfielder among the top three Burnley players for recoveries, interceptions, ball carries, chances created and several other statistics.

As a result, Scott Parker has admitted that the club will look to replace Cullen in the January window, and Kalvin Phillips is one of numerous names that have been linked with a move to Turf Moor.

Phillips may have struggled for game time and fitness in recent years, but the midfielder's quality when playing is clear, including playing a key role in England's run to the final of the 2021 European Championship.

Phillips offers excellent composure on the ball and would be able to help provide a base for Burnley to build from in attacks, which would fit Parker's emphasis on Burnley playing a passing-style.

Furthermore, the Manchester City midfielder boasts the ability to shield the defence thanks to his quality at intercepting passes and making tackles before the opposition can break through the midfield.

Alongside the fact that Phillips would surely be available on a loan move until the end of the season, this would mean Burnley would avoid having to pay any wages to the midfielder if the club do suffer relegation, making this a signing certainly worth looking at.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Taiwo Awoniyi

Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers are rock bottom of the Premier League standings with just eight points from 23 matches, meaning the Old Gold face a 17-point gap to safety with just 13 matches remaining.

Rob Edwards' side have improved in recent weeks, with three draws and a win in their last five Premier League fixtures, but Wolves must further raise their performances in the coming months if they are to have any chance of survival.

The Old Gold's biggest issue has been their chronic inability to convert chances, with no Premier League team managing fewer than their 15 goals scored, with four players joint as their top scorers on just two goals each.

With the news that Jorgen Strand Larsen appears to be on the verge of a transfer away from the club, Wolves will be looking for another striker to add to their forward line in an attempt to improve their goalscoring.

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi is one of several names to have been linked with a move to Molineux, and given the Tricky Trees already have Igor Jesus, Chris Wood and Lorenzo Lucca as striking options, along with the news that Jean-Philippe Mateta could join Sean Dyche's side, Awoniyi could be allowed to leave.

The Nigerian striker has shown his qualities throughout his time in England, including 11 goals in 27 Premier League games in 2022-23 and six in 20 league appearances in 2023-24.

Furthermore, the forward demonstrated his ability in Nottingham Forest's win over Brentford earlier this month, showing great individual quality to fashion himself a chance and score the second goal in the Tricky Trees' 2-0 win.

Awoniyi's ability to run the channels could provide Wolves with a new element in attack, while the striker also boasts the physicality to serve as a more traditional target-man, similar to current striker Tolu Arokodare.

Alongside his previous experience of scoring in the Premier League, Awoniyi could be a superb signing in helping to boost Wolves' chances of pulling off a miraculous escape and surviving in the top flight.