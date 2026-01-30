Arsenal transfer news: Gunners defender 'lands in Amsterdam' for medical ahead of permanent Ajax move

By Carter White | 30 Jan 2026 16:11

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has reportedly arrived in Amsterdam for a medical ahead of his proposed move to Ajax.

The 29-year-old was widely expected to link up with the Dutch giants this month, although the agreement hit a few roadblocks earlier in January.

Zinchenko has spent the first half of the 2025-26 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, who have endured a rollercoaster ride of a term, especially in managerial terms.

Current head coach Sean Dyche has deemed the Ukrainian surplus to requirements at the City Ground, with the defender last featuring in the Premier League in December.

The full-back's switch to the East Midlands did not go to plan, with Zinchenko starting just four top-flight contests for Forest.

© Imago

Zinchenko 'arrives in Amsterdam' for Ajax medical

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Zinchenko is closing in on a permanent exit from Arsenal this winter.

The report claims that the 29-year-old has landed in Amsterdam ahead of a medical at Eredivisie side Ajax.

It is understood that the Dutch outfit will pay just over £1.3m for the permanent services of Zinchenko from Arsenal.

The defender is set to end a three-and-a-half-year association with the Gunners after joining from Manchester City during the summer of 2022.

Zinchenko featured in 91 matches for Arsenal, scoring three goals, helping the side to Community Shield success in 2023-24.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Arsenal upgrades led to Zinchenko isolation

During the earlier days of Mikel Arteta's reign at the Emirates, Zinchenko was a regular starter for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have since moved to field more commanding profiles at full-back, including Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie.

Zinchenko was left behind in the Premier League-chasing process at Arsenal, with a new challenge in the Netherlands now on the horizon.