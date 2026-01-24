Arsenal transfer news: Oleksandr Zinchenko exit 'on hold' amid Mikel Arteta reunion hope

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jan 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:01

Oleksandr Zinchenko's proposed permanent exit from Arsenal is reportedly on hold as negotiations continue with the player's representatives.

The former Manchester City defender is believed to be on the verge of joining Dutch giants Ajax, who plan to free him from his loan nightmare at Nottingham Forest before the January transfer window shuts.

Zinchenko has been surplus to requirements at the City Ground under Sean Dyche, making just 10 appearances in all tournaments and being left out of their last two Premier League squads.

The 29-year-old has unsurprisingly been tipped to head back to North London, where his contract expires this summer, and Arsenal are not against selling him permanently this month to recoup a small fee.

However, Sky Sports News reports that Zinchenko's departure from the Emirates Stadium has been delayed, as conversations are still ongoing surrounding the terms of his exit.

The left-back has supposedly already travelled to Amsterdam to complete a medical with Ajax - who have put a six-month contract on the table - but his camp are yet to finalise an agreement with Arsenal.

Zinchenko has been earning £150,000 a week with the Gunners - according to Capology - but it is not clear whether the Gunners are looking to terminate his deal or ask for a small fee from Ajax.

If it is the former, the Ukrainian could be in line for a payoff, and there is still the danger of a move to Ajax collapsing if Arsenal and his camp cannot agree on the details of his departure.

Alternatively, Zinchenko could join Ajax on loan for the remainder of the season before leaving Arsenal on a free transfer, at which point his long-term future would become the subject of summer discussions.

The defender joined Mikel Arteta's side from Man City in 2022 and immediately became an integral player, making a combined 54 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons.

Zinchenko quickly slipped down the pecking order, though, and he is set to leave the Gunners with a record of three goals and five assists from 91 matches in all competitions.

Where has it gone wrong for Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal?

Zinchenko to Arsenal appeared the happiest marriage possible in 2022, as the Gunners purchased an experienced, trophy-winning alternative to the injury-prone Kieran Tierney.

The Ukrainian's line-breaking qualities quickly stood out as he inverted into the centre of the pitch, but his defensive awareness was often called into question and was seen as inferior to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Riccardo Calafiori's arrival, Myles Lewis-Skelly's emergence, Jurrien Timber's versatility and Piero Hincapie's signing have only bumped Zinchenko further down the pecking order, and his skills are simply no longer needed.

However, if Zinchenko's move to Ajax does eventually go through, he will swiftly reunite with another former Arteta favourite in Tomiyasu, who signed for the Amsterdam titans as a free agent last month.