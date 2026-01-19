Arsenal plans 'revealed' as Oleksandr Zinchenko set for January exit

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jan 2026 19:43

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly expected to join Dutch giants Ajax in the January transfer window.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £30m after enjoying a trophy-laden career at Manchester City, with whom he won four Premier League titles.

The left-back has made over 90 appearances for the Gunners, but he dropped down the pecking order at the club.

The Ukrainian has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, managing only five Premier League appearances.

Zinchenko close to joining Ajax?

According to a report from The Standard, the left-back is not in Sean Dyche's plans, but Forest cannot terminate the deal as it does not have a break clause.

Dyche has made it clear to the defender that he is not in his plans, and the Forest boss confirmed last week that Zinchenko was free to leave the club this month.

Meanwhile, Arsenal reportedly have no plans to bring Zinchenko back to the club, so it was upto Forest to find an alternative arrangement.

The report claims that Ajax are looking to drag him out of the nightmare, and the left-back is on the verge of joining them, after talks have progressed.

The Dutch giants will pay Zinchenko's Arsenal salary and a medical is due to take place early this week.

Good move for Zinchecko?

© Imago

The left-back failed to make an impact at Arsenal, and there is no way Mikel Arteta can integrate him into the current squad.

The Arsenal boss has Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Piero Hincapie as several options, while Jurrien Timber can also play in that role.

Zinchenko will be out of contract at Arsenal this summer, and the Gunners have not intentions to offer him a new deal.

Having previously played at PSV Eindhoven on loan from Man City, he could be a smart addition for Ajax as they are already considering signing him as a free agent at the end of the loan spell.