Preview: Parma vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Jan 2026 15:48

After their statement win over the Serie A champions last weekend, in-form Juventus will pay a visit to Parma on Sunday evening.

Having beaten Napoli by three goals, Juve then missed out on direct entry to the Champions League's last 16, but they are still one of three Italian teams left standing.

Match preview

Before settling for a tame goalless draw in Monaco on the final matchday, Juventus needed a minor miracle if they were to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League table.

Even ahead of Wednesday's Europe-wide finale, Juve had already wrapped up a playoff place, and the draw has since pitted them against Galatasaray.

Before that two-legged tie takes place, Luciano Spalletti's side have four domestic fixtures to fulfil: a Coppa Italia quarter-final and league games against Lazio and Inter Milan will follow this week's trip to Emilia-Romagna.

Last time out in Serie A, Juventus maintained their unbeaten home record by defeating the Scudetto holders, as Jonathan David's first-half goal set the stage for an emphatic 3-0 win over Spalletti's former club Napoli.

That success left the Bianconeri just one point behind both Roma and Napoli - who hold the last two Champions League places - and continued their recent revival.

Since Spalletti showed up in Turin, no team has conceded fewer goals in Serie A - just eight across 13 matches - and they also boast the league's third-best attack, with 23 scored during that period.

Now five points up on their tally at this stage last term, Juve can continue in that vein by beating one of their favourite opponents: 11 wins and just two defeats from the last 17 top-flight meetings may suggest they can do another double over Parma.

© Imago / IPA Sport

These teams last convened on the opening matchday, when Parma suffered a 2-0 loss in Turin, and it was already apparent that a long season of struggle lay ahead.

Fast forward five months and Serie A's second-lowest scorers are one of several teams locked on 23 points - just six above the drop zone.

Ahead of a tough February schedule featuring clashes with Juve, AC Milan and regional rivals Bologna, the Gialloblu recently wrapped up January with a tricky trip to Bergamo.

There, Carlos Cuesta's side were beaten 4-0 by Atalanta, meaning they have now failed to score in their last three matches, following back-to-back stalemates with Napoli and Genoa.

Over-reliant on top scorer Mateo Pellegrino - who netted the winner in a memorable home victory over Juventus last year - Parma have also failed to make Stadio Tardini a fortress.

With just two wins from 11 league games at their headquarters this season, beating the Bianconeri again represents a tall task.

Parma Serie A form:

D L W D D L

Juventus Serie A form:

W D W W L W

Juventus form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

Team News

© Imago

Only Daniele Rugani, Dusan Vlahovic and long-term absentee Arkadiusz Milik are sidelined for Juventus, who made a number of changes to their lineup in midweek.

After rare starts for Mattia Perin, Juan Cabal and Lois Openda, regulars such as club captain Manuel Locatelli, chief creator Kenan Yildiz and Andrea Cambiaso should all return.

Thanks to his goal against Napoli, Yildiz has already beaten last term's tally of Serie A strikes, with eight scored so far; he also ranks second for both touches in the opposition box (120) and successful take-ons (42) in Italy's top flight.

Meanwhile, David - who scored in the reverse fixture against Parma - has recently recorded three goal involvements from his last three away games, after failing to contribute any across his first eight in Serie A.

While Juve are finding their flow in attack, Parma's main man Pellegrino has scored the highest percentage of any team's Serie A goals this season with 43% - or six of 14.

Back-up strikers Milan Djuric and Patrick Cutrone are both set to leave, but midfield duo Hans Nicolussi and Franco Carboni have just arrived on loan and could play some part on Sunday.

However, the hosts are still missing injured goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, plus Pontus Almqvist, Lautaro Valenti, Abdoulaye Ndiaye and Matija Frigan.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Delprato, Circati, Troilo; Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Valenti; Ondrejka; Pellegrino

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David

We say: Parma 0-2 Juventus

Having tightened up their defence, Juventus should keep another clean sheet against toothless Parma, who average well under a goal per game.

As Spalletti is also getting a sweeter tune out of his front line, Juve will surely take three points away from the Tardini.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.