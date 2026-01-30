Premier League Gameweek 24
Leeds
Jan 31, 2026 3.00pm
Elland Road
Arsenal

Team News: Leeds vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leeds vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Enjoying their longest-ever Premier League winning run against Leeds United, Arsenal will go in search of their seventh straight top-flight victory over the Whites in Saturday's Elland Road contest.

The Gunners edged out Kairat 3-2 in Wednesday's Champions League clash, two days after Daniel Farke's men were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS vs. ARSENAL

LEEDS

Out: Jaka Bijol (thigh)

Doubtful: Daniel James (thigh), Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Bornauw; Bogle, Gruev, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: William Saliba (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

