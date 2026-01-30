Man City mind games already? Bernardo Silva issues reminder to Arsenal in Premier League title race

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jan 2026 05:41

Bernardo Silva has warned Premier League-leading Arsenal that City will fight to the death to claim the top-flight title.

The former champions currently sit second in the table, trailing leaders Arsenal by four points as the 2025-26 campaign enters its final months.

While the Cityzens have suffered recent setbacks, including a 2-0 defeat in the Manchester derby, they have responded strongly with consecutive victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Galatasaray in the league and Champions League, respectively.

Guardiola has frequently emphasised that his squad possess the serial-winning experience necessary to navigate the high-pressure run-in.

Silva claims Arsenal title win is "strange sensation"

© Imago

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Silva has warned the Gunners that City will fight win the Premier League.

The Portuguese international noted that during his nine-year tenure in England, he has only ever seen Man City and Liverpool lift the trophy, admitting that the prospect of Mikel Arteta’s side winning the league feels like a "strange sensation" given their two-decade drought since the Invincibles era.

"In my experience here in England, Liverpool have won two league titles and we have won six, so I've never experienced Arsenal winning the league," said Silva.

"But the truth is that at the moment they're in a better position than us. I've recently said that both teams would still drop points, but unfortunately we started the year in a negative form, as we could've gained an emotional advantage and we didn't.

"And then they could've distanced themselves from us even further, but they didn't, so they gave us a bit of hope.

"There's still a lot of games to be played and every season is different. Without a doubt we still have hope and ambition to fight for this Premier League."

Contract uncertainty looms for Silva amid title charge

© Imago

It remains to be seen whether this will be the 31-year-old’s final title charge at the Etihad Stadium as his current contract approaches its expiry in June 2026.

Speculation has intensified regarding a potential return to his homeland, with several Portuguese giants understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

When questioned about his future following the midweek European success, Silva hinted that a decision has already been reached but insisted it was not the right time for a public announcement.

"I have an idea (of what will happen), but it's not a good time to speak about it," noted Silva. "When the time comes, me and the club will announce it and you will know."

The versatile midfielder has been a cornerstone of the club’s success since 2017, winning six Premier League titles and a historic Champions League triumph.