Team News: Wolves vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Bournemouth to Molineux for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.
While the Old Gold lost 2-0 at Man City last weekend the Cherries claimed a last-gasp 3-2 victory at home to Liverpool last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs. BOURNEMOUTH
WOLVES
Out: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)
Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (other)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Arokodare
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified), Will Dennis (ankle)
Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson