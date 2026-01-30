Premier League Gameweek 24
Wolves
Jan 31, 2026 3.00pm
Molineux Stadium
Bournemouth

Team News: Wolves vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Wolves vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Bournemouth to Molineux for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

While the Old Gold lost 2-0 at Man City last weekend the Cherries claimed a last-gasp 3-2 victory at home to Liverpool last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs. BOURNEMOUTH

 

WOLVES

Out: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Arokodare

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified), Will Dennis (ankle)

Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

