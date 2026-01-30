Team News: Wolves vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 15:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Bournemouth to Molineux for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

While the Old Gold lost 2-0 at Man City last weekend the Cherries claimed a last-gasp 3-2 victory at home to Liverpool last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jorgen Strand Larsen (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Arokodare

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified), Will Dennis (ankle)

Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson