Wolves lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid triple suspension risk

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 12:31

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be running a triple suspension risk when they head to Brentford for Monday's Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Old Gold experienced the highest highs and lowest lows against Liverpool recently, as a 2-1 top-flight success over the Reds preceded a 3-1 FA Cup fifth-round defeat to the Premier League champions.

Midfield fulcrum Andre was suspended for the latter game on account of picking up two yellow cards in the cup, but the Brazil international is fine to take his place in the XI for Monday evening's game.

However, all of Andre, Joao Gomes and Yerson Mosquera are on nine yellow cards for the season after 30 games, meaning that the trio could each incur two-match suspensions if they go into the book in West London.

Rob Edwards should nevertheless persist with Andre and Gomes in the starting lineup, joining highly-rated teenager Mateus Mane in the middle of the pack.

Mosquera could drop out of the back three for Matt Doherty, though, as Edwards largely reverts to the starting XI that stunned Liverpool a couple of weeks back.

There are a couple of exceptions to that, though, as Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan have excelled off the bench recently and could now dislodge Hugo Bueno and Angel Gomes from the first XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J. Gomes, Mane, R. Gomes; Hwang, Arokodare

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this game