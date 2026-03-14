Brentford lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Dango Ouattara decision made

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 12:32

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews is likely to make a handful of alterations to his starting XI for Monday's Premier League showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees return home on the back of a gut-wrenching FA Cup exit to West Ham United, whom they held to a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium before losing 5-3 in a penalty shootout.

Dango Ouattara was the guilty party from 12 yards, as his embarrassing panenka attempt went straight down the throat of Alphonse Areola, and the winger could now face added competition for a start from Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson.

The Hale End graduate is on the verge of making a full recovery from a calf problem, but Keith Andrews should still keep faith in Ouattara from the first whistle on Monday night.

The 24-year-old is likely to form part of an unchanged attacking setup alongside Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago, the latter of whom now boasts 21 goals for the season in all tournaments following his FA Cup brace.

However, Mathias Jensen is likely to return to the midfield - potentially in place of Yehor Yarmoliuk - while Sepp van den Berg will eye a return to the backline over Kristoffer Ajer.

Rico Henry (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva (all knee) remain sidelined for the hosts.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Wolves could line up for this game