Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 07:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 02:12

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 37

Wolves wins: 17

Draws: 6

Brentford wins: 14

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford have met on just 37 occasions over the course of history, with the Black Country coming out on top in the head-to-head record.

Indeed, Wolves have won this contest 17 times compared to 14 triumphs for the capital club, whilst the honours have been shared on six occasions.

The first meeting between the two sides arrived in a league match in September 1935, when Wolves got the better of Brentford during a five-goal thriller, winning 3-2.

The West London club would respond dramatically to that disappointment on the road later in the same campaign, though, securing a 5-0 victory in the reverse fixture, which remains their biggest margin of success versus the Wanderers.

Brentford dominated the post-war picture against Wolves, winning four straight battles between 1946 and 1986, including a pair of 4-1 scorelines.

Wolverhampton's longest winning streak in this matchup stands at three league matches spanning from January 1938 until January of the next year.

The two sides have met on eight occasions in the Premier League since Brentford's promotion in 2018, with the honours shared evenly between the clubs, who have three wins apiece to go with their two draws during their most recent crop of top-flight matches.

In 2024-25, a raucous West London crowd were treated to eight goals when the sides met in October, with defenders Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock finding the net during a 5-3 success for the Bees, though Thomas Frank's men were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Molineux on the final day of the campaign as they missed out on European football.

Last 20 meetings

May 25, 2025: Wolves 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2024: Brentford 5-3 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2024: Wolves 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2024: Wolves 3-2 Brentford (FA Cup Third Round Replays)

Jan 05, 2024: Brentford 1-1 Wolves (FA Cup Third Round)

Dec 27, 2023: Brentford 1-4 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2023: Wolves 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Brentford 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2022: Brentford 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Wolves 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2018: Wolves 3-0 Brentford (Championship)

Aug 26, 2017: Brentford 0-0 Wolves (Championship)

Mar 14, 2017: Brentford 1-2 Wolves (Championship)

Sep 24, 2016: Wolves 3-1 Brentford (Championship)

Feb 23, 2016: Brentford 3-0 Wolves (Championship)

Oct 21, 2015: Wolves 0-2 Brentford (Championship)

Dec 28, 2014: Wolves 2-1 Brentford (Championship)

Nov 29, 2014: Brentford 4-0 Wolves (Championship)

Feb 22, 2014: Brentford 0-3 Wolves (League One)

Nov 23, 2013: Wolves 0-0 Brentford (League One)

