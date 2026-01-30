Team News: Brighton vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 16:26

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are looking to return to winning ways, with the Seagulls losing 2-1 at Fulham last weekend and the Toffees playing out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Monday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (toe), Diego Gomez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Van Hecke, De Cuyper; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Tim Iroegbunam (knock), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Armstrong, McNeil; Barry