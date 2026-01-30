Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior gives expectations for winter business, provides Axel Disasi update

By Darren Plant | 30 Jan 2026 14:39

Liam Rosenior has suggested that there is uncertainty over whether Chelsea will be busy during the closing days of the winter transfer window.

On Wednesday night, Rosenior made it five wins in six games as Blues head coach as his side came from behind to beat Napoli in the Champions League.

However, despite the depth of his squad, speculation persists that there could be incomings before the closure of the market on Monday.

Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet remains a possible arrival, while decisions must be made over the futures of squad players who are lacking game time.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United, Rosenior hinted that their activity could go one of two ways.

Rosenior provides Chelsea transfer update

When quizzed on Chelsea's priorities over the coming days, Rosenior replied: "Priorities is to make the squad as strong as possible.

"I've been around long enough to know things can change very quickly in the January market. It's just being prepared for any development [incomings /outgoings]. It's a possibility it could busy or quiet."

Rosenior was asked about the future of Josh Acheampong on the back of the academy graduate failing to earn any minutes across the last three matches.

In response, Rosenior declared that he wants the defender to remain in his squad, seemingly ruling out the possibility of a loan exit.

Is Disasi leaving Chelsea for West Ham?

Over the past 24 hours, out-of-favour Axel Disasi has been linked with a loan move to West Ham United.

While Rosenior insisted that nothing was imminent, he hinted at a likely deal by claiming that he was "delighted" for the Frenchman.

He said: "For Axel, I am delighted. I don't like the term 'bomb squad'. They're human beings. If anything comes up that is interesting for him, we will look at it."

With the two teams playing each other on Saturday, it is plausible that any announcement over a transfer would be delayed until after that fixture.