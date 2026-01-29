Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'agree' £50m deal for Premier League striker amid Leeds United stubbornness

By Carter White | 29 Jan 2026 15:39

Crystal Palace have reportedly moved ahead of Leeds United in the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked to Elland Road this month, with the Whites looking to bolster their forward options.

Strand Larsen has netted just once in the Premier League this season amid Wolves' struggles to escape the relegation zone.

The Norwegian has previously shown his ability to shine in England, though, bagging 14 goals in the top flight during 2024-25.

The attacker recently returned to goalscoring action earlier this month, when he netted a hat-trick against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace close to agreeing Strand Larsen deal?

According to Sky Sport News, Crystal Palace are closing in on the capture of Wolves and Norway star Strand Larsen.

The report states that the Eagles are set to pay an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons for the services of the 25-year-old.

It is understood that advanced negotiations are ongoing but Palace are yet to submit a formal bid for Strand Larsen.

Leeds supposedly remain in the race for the striker, however Daniel Farke's side are only willing to fork out £40m at this stage.

Should Palace win the race for Strand Larsen, it is said that Leeds will not attempt to sign another attacker before the February 2 deadline.

Strand Larsen and Mateta at Selhurst Park?

Given the profiles of Strand Larsen and Jean-Philippe Mateta, it is difficult to imagine them featuring in the Palace starting XI together.

The Eagles are reportedly holding out for a £40m fee for the services of the France international, who was linked to Aston Villa before they welcomed back Tammy Abraham.

Mateta has informed Palace of his desire to leave Selhurst Park, potentially following the footsteps of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi in recent times.