Leeds United transfer news: Whites in 'pole position' to sign Man City youngster this summer

By Carter White | 16 Mar 2026 17:56

Leeds United have reportedly moved into pole position in the race for Manchester City defender Stephen Mfuni.

The 18-year-old is in the process of spending the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Watford.

Mfuni has gained a starting spot at Vicarage Road, impressing with a string of fine displays for the Championship outfit.

Watford head coach Edward Still recently stated that the teenager's potential does not have a ceiling, with top-flight football surely on the horizon for the prodigy.

Mfuni and the Hornets will be looking to keep alive their faint hopes of a playoff finish when they host Wrexham on Tuesday night.

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Leeds in 'pole position' to sign Man City Mfuni

According to Alan Nixon via FootballFanCast, Leeds are leading the race to secure the services of Mfuni.

The report also claims that a number of Championship sides will be scrambling for the 18-year-old's signature this summer.

There is supposedly interest in Mfuni across the European ecosystem, including from unnamed clubs in Germany and Spain.

It is understood that a potential move for the teenager to Elland Road is dependent on Leeds avoiding the drop.

Manchester City are in full belief that Mfuni is ready to grace the top flight on a regular basis despite his tender age.

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Leeds' survival bid

Leeds need to remain in the Premier League past the conclusion of this season to hold the cards in the Mfuni race.

Daniel Farke's side are currently 15th in the top-flight standings, three points ahead of the relegation zone.

After drawing 0-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend, Leeds return to Elland Road to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon.