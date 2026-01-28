Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'in talks' over swoop for Inter attacker

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 15:26 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 15:27

Bournemouth are reportedly in talks with Inter Milan over a deal for winger Luis Henrique.

The Cherries have been active in the transfer window since selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City for an initial £62.5m.

Andoni Iraola's side made midfielder Alex Toth their first January signing before they unveiled a double signing on Tuesday.

Bournemouth secured Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas on a loan deal with an obligation to buy and announced the exciting addition of highly-rated Brazilian forward Rayan.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Bournemouth in Henrique talks

Despite recruiting Rayan on a long-term deal, Bournemouth are still keen to bolster their attacking options before Monday's deadline

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Cherries are in negotiations with Inter over a potential deal for Henrique.

The update claims that are proposing an initial loan move, with an obligation to buy for £18m at the end of the season.

Separate reports indicate that Bournemouth are facing competition from Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Who is Luis Henrique?

Henrique started his senior career with Brazilian side Botafogo before he completed a move to Marseille in 2020.

The winger, who would later spend 18 months back on loan with Botafogo, scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists in 108 competitive appearances for the French side.

Henrique provided 15 goal contributions in 33 Ligue 1 matches last term, earning him a move to Inter ahead of the current campaign.

However, the 24-year-old has failed to produce for Cristian Chivu's side, having failed to score and mustered just one assist in 23 matches.

As a result, Inter are already open to parting ways with Henrique despite the fact that he has a long-term contract until 2030.