Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries chief hails 'exciting' ££13m midfielder signing

By Ben Sully | 20 Jan 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 16:14

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of midfielder Alex Toth from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The Cherries failed with their initial offer for the 20-year-old before it was later reported that they had struck an agreement with Robbie Keane's side.

Bournemouth have now officially unveiled Toth as the newest member of Andoni Iraola's squad.

As per Sky Sports News, Toth has arrived in a transfer deal worth £13m, comprising an initial £10.4m fee and the potential for a further £2.6m in bonuses.

The reigning Hungarian champions have also negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on in any future transfer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Bournemouth confirm Toth signing

Toth has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract with Bournemouth after snubbing interest from the likes of Benfica, Lazio and Galatasaray.

The midfielder leaves Ferencvaros after scoring four goals and contributing 15 assists in 60 competitive appearances.

Bournemouth's Head of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, expressed his excitement about recruiting one of Hungary's brightest talents.

“I’m really pleased to bring such a young talent in Alex to the club and I’m looking forward to working with him," Pinto told Bournemouth's official website.

“He has come from a club that is used to competing at the highest level in Hungary, while also featuring in Europe, so we’re excited about what he can bring to us in Bournemouth as he continues to develop further under the coaching of Andoni.”

Toth ready to compete in "strongest league"

Toth is set to play his club football outside of his native Hungary for the first time in his career.

While it will be a challenge for the youngster, he is relishing the opportunity to test himself in "the best league in the world".

“It feels amazing to be a part of this club and I am excited to achieve good things," Toth said.

“When I knew Bournemouth were first interested in me, I was excited and happy because this is a good club in the Premier League, the best league in the world and the strongest league.

“The whole club, the whole structure is great. When I was speaking to the directors, it was quite obvious for me because they were such good guys.

"I am really looking forward to achieving great things and making good results with this team.”

Toth strengthens a midfield that has been weakened by the absence of Tyler Adams, who is currently sidelined with an MCL injury.

The new addition will compete with Lewis Cook, Alex Scott and Ryan Christie for a starting spot, and he will be hoping to make his debut in Saturday's home clash against Liverpool.