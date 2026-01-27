Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries unveil Christos Mandas, Rayan signings with contract details and shirt numbers revealed

By Ben Sully | 27 Jan 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 16:53

Bournemouth have confirmed the additions of goalkeeper Christos Mandas and forward Rayan from Lazio and Vasco da Gama, respectively.

The Cherries started Tuesday with the unveiling of Mandas on an initial loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

As per BBC Sport, Bournemouth will pay a £1.3m loan fee and a further £860,000 if they do not exercise their £16m buy option.

Mandas has made 33 competitive appearances since he joined Lazio in 2023, but has been restricted to just one Coppa Italia appearance this term.

The first-ever Greek player to represent us ??✍️ pic.twitter.com/mhfx4S82f0 — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) January 27, 2026

Mandas expresses pride at Bournemouth switch

The 24-year-old's arrival represents a historic moment in Bournemouth's history, having become the club's first Greek player.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be a part of this club," Mandas told the club's website. "I feel so proud, it’s a dream for me to come here, and I’m really, really happy.

“From the start, when I knew Bournemouth were interested, I knew that I wanted to come here. It feels like a magical atmosphere between the players and the fans, and I like the way the team plays, so it is the right move for me to come here.”

Mandas will take the number 29 shirt and will offer competition to Bournemouth's first-choice goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic.

© Imago / IMAGO / Carneiro Images

Bournemouth sign highly-rated Brazilian striker

At the opposite end of the pitch, Bournemouth have bolstered their forward line with the addition of exciting talent, Rayan.

The Brazilian had been linked with a number of European sides as well as a move to Saudi Arabia, but it is Bournemouth have ultimately won the race to secure his signature.

The Cherries have spent an initial £24.7m to prise the 19-year-old away from Vasco da Gama, which could rise by a further £5.6m in potential add-ons.

Rayan has penned a five-and-a-half-year contract and has been given the number 37 shirt.

The left-footed attacker can play as a centre-forward or as a winger, offering using versatility to Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

The Brazil Under-20 international leaves Vasco after scoring 25 goals in 99 competitive appearances for the first team.

Rayan.



Officially an AFC Bournemouth player ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upW2KBamkh — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) January 27, 2026

Cherries chief expresses delight at Rayan signing

Bournemouth's President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, believes Rayan has "enormous potential" to grow into a top player.

“Rayan is a player we have followed closely and who has already shown impressive consistency and maturity for his age," Pinto said.

“We believe he has enormous potential, and Bournemouth is the right environment for him to continue his development and make an impact.

"I’m pleased that he chose our project as the one he committed to, and we are very excited to have him as part of our team, as we continue to reinvest in the squad.”

Mandas and Rayan could be in the squad for Bournemouth's next Premier League outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.