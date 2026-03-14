Why Barcelona cannot sign Erling Haaland and five strikers who could replace Robert Lewandowski

By Aishat Akanni | 14 Mar 2026 16:45

Few transfer rumours generate as much excitement as the possibility of one of football’s biggest stars moving to another European giant. In recent weeks, speculation linking Barcelona with a move for Erling Haaland has once again stirred debate among fans.

Barcelona are actively searching for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. While the Polish striker remains a respected figure at Camp Nou, his contract is nearing its end, and he will turn 38 in August, meaning the club must soon begin planning for the future of their attack.

That reality has inevitably placed elite strikers across Europe on Barcelona’s radar. One name that inevitably emerges in such conversations is Manchester City forward Haaland, with the Norwegian having long been admired by the Catalan giants.

Barcelona may well be on course to win La Liga this season, currently sitting at the top of the table, but their long-term ambition remains conquering Europe again - something they have not achieved since lifting the Champions League in 2015.

If Haaland is not a realistic option, however - as suggested by his agent - Barcelona will still need to identify a new striker capable of leading the line in the coming years.

Here, Sports Mole looks at why a move for Haaland is unlikely, and five strikers Barcelona could target instead.

Political noise and the Haaland transfer claim

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The speculation around Haaland intensified after comments from Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font, who claimed his project included the possibility of signing the Manchester City striker.

Font even suggested that discussions had taken place with City officials regarding a potential preferential option should Haaland ever decide to leave the Premier League club.

Reports suggested members of Font’s team met with Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano and sporting director Hugo Viana to discuss the possibility of a future deal.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was quick to dismiss those claims, publicly criticising Font during the heated election campaign.

“You have no sense of shame. You should keep quiet. The agent has denied it,” Laporta said.

The debate reignited memories of Barcelona’s failed attempt to sign Haaland in 2021 when he was still at Borussia Dortmund.

At the time, the club’s financial situation made it impossible to compete with Manchester City’s offer.

Haaland’s agent shuts down transfer rumours

Despite the speculation, Haaland’s camp has made it clear that there is currently no possibility of a move.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, dismissed the reports, insisting that neither the player nor his representatives have had any contact with Barcelona regarding a potential transfer.

Haaland also recently signed a contract extension with Manchester City that runs until 2034, a deal that gives the Premier League champions significant control over his future.

While the details of the contract remain private, Pimenta has previously stated that she typically negotiates deals with release clauses, meaning the striker could still leave at some point in the future.

For now, however, Haaland appears fully committed to life in Manchester, and there is no indication that a transfer is being considered.

Why a move to Barcelona is unrealistic for Erling Haaland

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Even if Haaland were open to a move, the financial realities surrounding Barcelona make such a transfer extremely difficult.

The Norwegian striker would likely command a fee close to €200m (£170m), a figure far beyond what Barcelona are currently able to spend.

The club continues to manage the financial consequences of the previous administration under Josep Maria Bartomeu while also funding the massive Espai Barca redevelopment project.

Although Barcelona generate enormous revenue, much of that income is currently tied up in debt repayments and financial restructuring.

La Liga’s financial regulations also limit the club’s spending power. Barcelona hope to return to the league’s 1:1 spending rule in the near future, which would allow them to reinvest the money they generate.

Even in that scenario, however, reports suggest the club have already set a maximum budget of around €100m (£87m) for their next centre-forward - a figure that effectively rules out Haaland.

Five strikers Barcelona could target instead of Erling Haaland

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Current club: Atletico Madrid

Age: 26

Julian Alvarez has emerged as one of the most complete forwards in European football and is widely admired by Barcelona’s recruitment team.

The Argentine combines mobility, pressing intensity and intelligent movement - qualities that would suit Hansi Flick’s tactical approach at Barcelona.

Alvarez is also highly versatile, capable of playing as a central striker, second forward or drifting into wider attacking areas.

He scored 36 goals and provided 19 assists during his time at Manchester City before moving to Atletico in search of a more prominent role.

In his first season in Spain, he produced 29 goals and eight assists across competitions, while this season he has already contributed 16 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances.

His experience in the Spanish league would also make the transition to Barcelona smoother.

The biggest obstacle, however, would be the transfer fee. Atletico Madrid reportedly value the striker at around €120m and have repeatedly made it clear they do not intend to sell the player, who recently broke his silence on the reports.

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Current club: Galatasaray

Age: 27

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most explosive strikers in world football and would provide Barcelona with a completely different attacking profile.

The Nigerian international combines pace, power and clinical finishing with relentless pressing - qualities that could suit Barcelona’s attacking philosophy.

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has quickly established himself as one of the team’s most important players and a fan favourite.

Despite international commitments, he has still managed to produce strong numbers, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists across competitions this season.

His ability to attack space behind defenders and stretch defensive lines would add a different dimension to Barcelona’s attack, particularly with creative players such as Pedri and Lamine Yamal supplying chances.

However, signing him would not be straightforward. Galatasaray reportedly value the striker at well over €100m (£87m), while his salary is believed to be around €15m (£12m) net per season.

Given Barcelona’s current financial restrictions, meeting both the transfer fee and wage demands could prove difficult.

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Current club: Juventus

Age: 26

Dusan Vlahovic represents a more traditional striker profile compared to some of the other options on this list.

The Serbian forward is physically dominant, strong in the air and extremely dangerous inside the penalty area. His presence alone makes him a constant threat to defenders.

Vlahovic has proven his ability to score regularly at the highest level and could thrive with creative players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha supplying chances.

Last season, he recorded 17 goals and five assists, while this campaign, he has managed six goals and two assists in 17 matches - a slight dip partly influenced by tactical changes and competition for places.

One factor that makes Vlahovic particularly interesting for Barcelona is his contract situation. With his deal at Juventus entering its final stages, he could become available at a reduced price or even on a free transfer.

Although reports claim Laporta is no longer keen on signing Vlahovic, Flick could potentially bring the best out of the Serbian striker if given the opportunity.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Current club: Manchester City

Age: 27

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush is another name reportedly being monitored by Barcelona.

The Egyptian forward is not a classic number nine like Lewandowski, but his dynamic style could fit well into a more fluid attacking system.

Marmoush is known for his speed, ability to attack space and technical quality in tight areas. He can also play across the front three, offering tactical flexibility.

Barcelona had previously monitored him during his impressive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Flick is believed to be a strong admirer of Marmoush’s versatility and work rate.

Although he has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester City, his overall skill set makes him an intriguing tactical option.

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Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 30

Serhou Guirassy could represent a more experienced and immediately impactful solution.

The Guinean forward enjoyed a sensational campaign last season, scoring 38 goals and providing nine assists while finishing as one of the Champions League’s top scorers.

Barcelona supporters are already familiar with him after he scored a hat-trick against the Catalan side in Dortmund’s 3-1 Champions League win, although Barcelona progressed thanks to their 4-0 first-leg victory.

Guirassy is known for his physical strength, aerial ability and instinctive finishing - attributes that could make him a reliable short-term replacement for Lewandowski.

At 30, he may not represent a long-term project, but his experience at the highest level could provide immediate impact.

Why Barcelona must sign a new striker soon

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Even though Lewandowski continues to contribute goals, Barcelona know the search for a successor cannot be delayed much longer.

The Polish forward will turn 38 soon and has already seen his role reduced this season, with several of his La Liga appearances coming from the bench.

Ferran Torres has occasionally been used as a central striker, but the Spaniard has yet to fully convince as a long-term solution in that role.

With young talents such as Lamine Yamal emerging as key creative forces in the squad, Barcelona need a striker capable of consistently converting the chances those players create.

Whether it happens this summer or further down the line, finding the right successor to Lewandowski will be one of the most important decisions Barcelona make in the coming years.