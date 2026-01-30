Andoni Iraola warns Bournemouth need to be "careful" with exciting winter transfer signing

By Ben Sully | 30 Jan 2026 22:41

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has warned that they need to be “careful” with one of their new additions, Rayan.

The 19-year-old was believed to be the subject of interest from a number of European clubs, but the Cherries ultimately won the race to secure his services.

Bournemouth splashed out around £25m to sign Rayan from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama, with the possibility that the deal could rise by a further £5.6m in add-ons.

Rayan arrives with plenty of excitement after netting 25 times in 99 appearances for Vasco, including 14 goals in 34 matches in the 2025 Brasileiro season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Carneiro Images

Iraola calls for Rayan patience

While Rayan is regarded as a top prospect, Iraola was keen to make the point that he could take the youngster time to adjust when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“Physically, he is fine, he has trained normal, but we also have to be careful with him,” Iraola told the media ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“In the sense that he is 19, he is going to be making a big jump, a big change, to a different country and I want him to be confident.

“It is going to be difficult because he still doesn’t know a lot of things about us and we are trying to give him more information, but physically, there are no issues with him and he is ready.”

What will be the extent of Rayan's involvement on Saturday?

Despite urging for patience, Iraola admitted Rayan “could start” Saturday’s clash with basement side Wolves at Molineux.

The Bournemouth boss will ultimately have to decide whether he is best served playing Rayan for an hour or so from the off, or whether to utilise him from the bench.

The Brazil Under-20 international certainly offers Iraola versatility in the final third, given the fact that he can play as a centre-forward or as a winger.

Goalkeeper Christos Mandas could also feature in the Bournemouth squad for the first time after arriving on an initial loan deal from Lazio.

However, the 24-year-old will have to settle for a role as Djordje Petrovic's deputy for the time being.