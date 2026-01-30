Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 21:52 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 22:03

The latest instalment of the Basque derby will take place at San Mames on Sunday night, with Athletic Bilbao welcoming rivals Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Athletic are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up 24 points from their 21 league matches this season, while their opponents have risen into eighth due to their strong form.

Match preview

Athletic will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, with the result leaving them down in 29th spot in the table, so their journey in this season's European Cup has come to an end.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough season for Athletic, with the volume of matches across multiple competitions having an impact on their league form.

The Lions finished fourth in Spain's top flight last season, but they are currently down in 14th spot in the table, picking up just 24 points from their 21 matches.

Ernesto Valverde's side are just three points clear of the relegation zone, while they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in their last league match on January 24.

Athletic will hope that the Basque derby can be a springboard for the remainder of the season, especially with the club still fighting for Copa del Rey glory, with Valencia their opponents in the quarter-finals on February 4.

© Imago

Real Sociedad will enter the Basque derby in strong form, having won each of their last three league matches, while they have been victorious in their last four in all competitions.

La Real have had a player sent off in their last two league matches but have still managed to win both, overcoming Barcelona and Celta Vigo, and they are actually unbeaten in each of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side are eighth in the La Liga table, five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, while they are three points ahead of Athletic.

Real Sociedad recorded a 3-2 win over Athletic when the pair met in the reverse match earlier this season, but it was 1-0 to the Lions at San Mames last term.

In total, these two sides have locked horns on 172 occasions throughout history, with Athletic leading the head-to-head 68 victories to Real Sociedad's 60.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

WLLDLL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LWLWLL

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

LDDWWW

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

DDWWWW

Team News

© Imago

Athletic will again be without the services of Inigo Lekue through suspension, while Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi, Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Oihan Sancet are out of the match due to injury problems.

Dani Vivian also needs to be assessed, but the expectation is that the centre-back will be available for selection against Real Sociedad.

Nico Williams is still suffering with pain in his groin, meanwhile, meaning that the Spain international is a major doubt for the Basque derby this weekend.

As for Real Sociedad, Inaki Ruperez, Takefusa Kubo and Unai Marrero are out of the match due to injury problems, while Arsen Zakharyan is a major doubt.

Duje Caleta-Car will also be missing for the visitors through suspension, having been sent off in the team's 3-1 win over Celta last time out.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been in strong form this season, scoring eight times and registering three assists in 18 La Liga appearances, and the Spaniard will feature in the final third.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Navarro, Gomez; Guruzeta

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Zubeldia, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Soler; Guedes, Mendez, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad will enter this match in much the better form, and with Athletic having so many important players missing on Sunday, we can see an in-form La Real outfit securing a valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.