Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Jan 2026 22:24 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 22:27

Manchester United Women will look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they face rivals Liverpool Women's in Sunday's clash at Leigh Sports Village.

The Red Devils head into the weekend in fourth spot in the Women's Super League table, while the visitors are languishing at the foot of the standings.

Match preview

Man United are involved in a fierce battle to secure UWCL qualification, with just four points separating Tottenham Hotspur in fifth from Chelsea in second position.

In regard to the Red Devils, they are sitting a point adrift of third-placed Arsenal after winning seven, drawing four and losing two of their 13 WSL outings.

Marc Skinner's side have put together a seven-game unbeaten streak since losing to Lyon in the Women's Champions League on December 10, including wins in each of their last three outings.

After hammering Burnley 5-0 in the FA Cup, Man United saw off Arsenal in the League Cup semi-finals, before they returned to WSL action with a dominant 4-1 away win over Aston Villa last weekend, thanks to goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme, Elisabeth Terland, Jess Park and Hanna Lundkvist.

The Red Devils will be targeting another win in Sunday's fixture, but they have struggled for consistency in front of their own fans this season, having seen their six home league games produce two wins, three draws and one defeat.

They can take confidence from the fact that they have won four of their previous five competitive games against Liverpool, including a 4-0 triumph in their most recent meeting at Leigh Sports Village on December 8.

© Imago

Liverpool are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, putting them at risk of competing with the third-placed team from the WSL2 in a relegation/promotion playoff.

However, there is reason for Liverpool to be optimistic, having strengthened their squad considerably in the transfer window.

A number of their new arrivals were involved in last Sunday's home meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, which saw two stoppage-time goals hand the Reds their first WSL victory of the season.

After enjoying success on home turf, Gareth Taylor's side will now be looking to record their first away league win of the campaign, although that will be a challenging task for a club that have picked up just one point in six top-flight road trips.

Liverpool may at least fancy their chances of negating the threat of the WSL's second-highest scorers, having recorded three consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

That said, the Reds have conceded 11 across their last four competitive meetings with Man United since they picked up a clean sheet in a 1-0 home win in May 2024.

Manchester United Women Women's Super League form:

L L W D D W

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Liverpool Women Women's Super League form:

D L L D D W

Liverpool Women form (all competitions):

L D L D W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Man United remain without the services of Leah Galton and Ella Toone due to back and hip injuries, respectively.

Gabby George and Fridolino Rolfo have returned to training, putting them in contention to feature in the matchday squad.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist and forward Elisabeth Terland are pushing for start spots after making a positive impact from the bench last weekend.

As for Liverpool, Taylor is unable to call upon long-term absentees Sam Kerr, Martha Thomas, Marie Hobinger and Zara Shaw, while January addition Anna Josendal is not ready to make her debut.

In positive news, Beata Olsson is now back in full training and could make the squad for Sunday's away trip.

Mia Enderby is hoping to earn a recall to the starting lineup after coming off the bench to net her second league goal of the season in the win over Spurs.

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Tullis-Joyce; Lundkvist, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme; Wangerheim, Park, Malard; Terland

Liverpool Women possible starting lineup:

Falk; Shimizu, Clark, Fisk, Woodham; Nagano, O'Sullivan; Bergstrom, Kapocs, Holland; Enderby

We say: Manchester United Women 2-1 Liverpool Women

Liverpool should have renewed belief following their first league win of the season, but while we think they will provide Man United with a tricky test, we think the hosts will showcase their extra quality to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.