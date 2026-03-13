Team News: Real Madrid vs. Elche injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 20:59

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Elche are 17th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), Rodrygo (knee), Franco Mastantuono (suspended), Ferland Mendy (hamstring)

Doubtful: Alvaro Carreras (calf), David Alaba (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Guler; Vinicius, Brahim

ELCHE

Out: Hector Fort (shoulder)

Doubtful: Pedro Bigas (muscle), John Donald (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dituro; Chust, Affengruber, Petrot; Josan, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Neto; A Silva, Rodriguez