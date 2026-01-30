Andoni Iraola reveals Bournemouth's top transfer priority ahead of Monday's deadline

By Ben Sully | 30 Jan 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 15:29

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has revealed he wants to sign a wide player before Monday's transfer deadline.

The winter window has proven to be an eventful one for Bournemouth, who sold star attacker Antoine Semenyo to Manchester for an initial £62m earlier this month.

The Cherries then kicked off their flurry of new arrivals with the signing of Hungarian midfielder Alex Toth from Ferencvaros.

They have since added to their ranks with the additions of goalkeeper Christos Mandas and forward Rayan.

Iraola reveals Bournemouth transfer wish

With the clock ticking down to Monday's deadline, Iraola has made it clear that he is keen to sign at least one more player before the window slams shut.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Iraola said: "We are working on trying to sign one more player - a winger because it's where we lack players with the injuries, but now we have to be quite open-minded, and we have to find the right player for us."

Marcus Tavernier is among those on Bournemouth's injury list after picking up a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on January 19.

The Cherries are also without the attacking talents of Justin Kluivert and Ben Gannon-Doak due to knee injuries.

Who is on Bournemouth's radar?

Bournemouth have held talks with Inter Milan over a potential move for wide-man Luis Henrique, who can play as a winger or a wing-back.

The Cherries are believed to be keen on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth also have two other targets in addition to Henrique on their three-man shortlist.

However, the update stops short of naming the other two wide players that are on Bournemouth's radar in the closing stages of the window.