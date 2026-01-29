Wolves lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 15:05 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:49

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be without at least two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Molineux.

Defender Toti Gomes and midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde both remain sidelined as they continue to recover from hamstring injuries, while Jorgen Strand Larsen could miss out as Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a £50m package to sign the striker.

Head coach Rob Edwards has had some success with a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks and he is expected to stick with the same system this weekend, with Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci set to continue in the back there in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa.

While Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno will likely provide the width as wing-backs, Joao Gomes and Andre are expected to link up with 18-year-old starlet Mateus Mane in centre-midfield.

Edwards decided to begin with Hwang Hee-chan and Jhon Arias in attack in Wolves’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, but the latter could make way against Bournemouth if the Old Gold boss wishes to start with a target man.

Tolu Arokodare is the man in contention to earn a recall and will be looking to end his seven-game goal drought in the Premier League if he does lead the line this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Arokodare

