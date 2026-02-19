Crystal Palace vs. Wolves: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 23:35

Crystal Palace take on basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers in their latest Premier League fixture this weekend.

The Eagles are looking to do the double over the Old Gold after winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Molineux in November.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Wolves kickoff?

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of four taking place on Sunday and will kick off a few hours before the North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Wolves being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Crystal Palace’s home stadium Selhurst Park, which holds a capacity of 25,486 spectators.

The Eagles have won each of their last five home meetings with Wolves in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in the process.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK, which can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access this Premier League game on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via NOW TV's Sports membership.

A day pass for NOW TV costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Crystal Palace vs. Wolves will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Wolves?

Crystal Palace enter this contest after being held to a 1-1 draw with Bosnian outfit Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League knockout round playoff tie on Thursday.

Before preparing for the second leg next week, the Eagles will endeavour to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they look to climb from their current position of 13th in the table.

As for Wolves, they admirably came from two goals down to snatch a point in a 2-2 home draw with league leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Old Gold are destined for relegation, but they need two more points from their remaining 12 matches to avoid breaking Derby County’s lowest points record (11) from 2007-08.