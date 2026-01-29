Bournemouth lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 15:05 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:49

Bournemouth could be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert (both knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (unspecified) and Will Dennis (ankle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while David Brooks (ankle) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Andoni Iraola will be tempted to hand new signing Rayan his full Premier League debut, with the highly-rated Brazilian winger set to battle with Amine Adli and Alex Jimenez for a start out wide.

Adli and Jimenez will both hope to retain their starting spots, though, after scoring in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over Liverpool last weekend. The same can be said for Evanilson who also netted against the Reds and is poised to begin as the central striker.

Eli Junior Kroupi could also continue in the final third, but he or Jimenez could make way if Iraola opts to start Rayan or recall Ryan Christie to operate in an advanced midfield role.

Alex Toth was recently signed by the Cherries and made his debut as a substitute against Liverpool. A full debut cannot be ruled out this weekend, though Alex Scott and Lewis Cook are the most likely duo to start in centre-midfield.

If Jimenez does continue further forward, Adam Smith may therefore retain his starting spot at right-back, joining James Hill, Maros Senesi and Adrien Truffert in a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

