Wolves lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 14:36

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Molineux.

Toti Gomes remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and fellow defender Ladislav Krejci (illness) will be assessed ahead of kickoff, while summer signing Jhon Aris is reportedly edging closer to joining Palmeiras on a permanent deal.

Head coach Rob Edwards has seen Jorgen Strand Larsen join Crystal Palace in a £48m deal and Wolves have replaced the striker with Adam Armstrong, who could be handed his debut this weekend along with fellow deadline-day signing Angel Gomes.

Armstrong, who scored 11 goals in the Championship for Southampton this season, is set to battle for a start up front with Hwang Hee-chan and Tolu Arokodare, who have scored just three Premier League goals between them this term.

Gomes, meanwhile, will likely begin as a substitute as Edwards is expected to stick with a three-man midfield of Joao Gomes, Andre and Mateus Mane, the latter of whom ranks first at Wolves for shots (20), shots on target (nine) and expected assists (0.94) since the 18-year-old’s debut in December.

Jackson Tchatchoua will be hoping to force is way back into the first XI at right wing-back at the expense of Rodrigo Gomes, while Hugo Bueno is set to continue on the opposite flank and Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno and Krejci - if fit - link up in a back three, protecting goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Armstrong

