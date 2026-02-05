Chelsea lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 14:42

Chelsea could be without up to nine players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Jamie Gittens recently tore his hamstring and is joined in the treatment room by Levi Colwill (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia (both thigh) and Dario Essugo (unspecified), while Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) remains unavailable for selection.

Reece James and Pedro Neto both missed Chelsea’s 1-0 second-leg defeat to Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday with knocks and head coach Liam Rosenior is unsure whether the Blues duo will be fit to return. Filip Jorgensen (unspecified) will also be assessed ahead of kickoff.

After beginning as substitutes in midweek, Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian are both ready for 90 minutes this weekend and the attacking pair could return to the first XI, with Rosenior expected to revert to a 4-2-3-1 setup after deploying a back five against Arsenal.

Palmer could operate in the number 10 role behind striker Joao Pedro, who has scored five goals in his last eight Premier League games. Liam Delap could therefore drop down to the substitutes’ bench as Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho and Neto - if fit - battle for a start out wide.

The return of Palmer could see Enzo Fernandez move into a deeper midfield role alongside Moises Caicedo, while a potential return for James at right-back would presumably see Malo Gusto make way.

Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana are the most likely duo to start at centre-back, though Benoit Badiashile could be recalled to replace the latter, while Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez are set to continue at left-back and in goal respectively.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

